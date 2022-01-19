Thane: Crime Branch arrests two people, 100 mobile phones recovered

Thane: The Thane crime branch sleuths arrested two people and have recovered 100 mobile phones of different companies.

The police claims to have busted a mobile theft gang operation in busy markets of Thane and adjoining areas. The crime branch sleuths are in further search of four to five accused involved in the mobile theft cases.

With the increasing cases of mobile theft across the Thane commissionerate in the past few months a special team of crime branch sleuths was formed under the guidance of Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police, Thane crime branch. "The team further started investigating the theft and robbery of mobile phones. With the help of technical details and further verifying sources. We arrested two people and seized around 100 mobile phones," added Morale.

The police team are said to have opened two cases and the further details are shared with the respective police station to investigate the matter. "During investigation it was also found that these mobile phones were sold to common citizens who are using them. It's a complete syndicate of mobile theft gangs. Where few target victims at busy markets or at isolated roads. The theft mobiles are then sold to citizens at cheaper rates. We are also checking if they used to change the IMEI number or some other method," said an official from the crime branch.

The team of crime branch sleuths includes Mahesh Jadhav, police sub-inspector along with police constables Rajendra Katole, Anil Patil, Shashikant Badhane, Namdev Munde, Roshan Jadhav, Sagar Suralkar and Hussain Tadvi.

Dinkar Mohite, assistant commissioner of police, Thane crime branch, appealed to the citizens to verify before purchasing any second hand phones. Also he appealed to the citizens to take care of their mobile phones while traveling or going to busy markets.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:14 PM IST