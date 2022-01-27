Thane: Crime branch arrests man with pangolin scales worth Rs 12 lakhs

The Thane crime branch, Wagle estate Unit 5 have arrested a man on Wednesday and seized 5.500 kilogram of pangolin scales worth Rs 12 lakhs. It was a joint operation along with the forest officials.

The police said assistant police inspector, Bhushan Shinde of Wagle estate Unit received information about a person coming to sell the pangolin scales. As per the information it was to be dealt near road number 22, wagle estate in the jurisdiction of Shri nagar police station.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Kiran Parshuram Dhanwade 31, a resident of Ghatkopar who is going to such odd jobs. "On the basis of the information we contacted the forest team. A joint raid was conducted and the accused was detained. We found 5.500 kilograms of pangolin scales worth Rs 12 lakhs," said Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Wagle Estate, Unit 5 of Thane crime branch.

A case has been registered at Shrinagar police station in Thane under relevant section of the Wild life Protection Act, 1972. "The accused was handed over to the Shrinagar police station who are further investigating the matter," added Ghodke.

The police said the accused is from Poladpur in Raigad District of Konkan range. "On primary investigation it has come to notice. The accused had brought the scales from Poladpur. The scales are in demand over the superstition about getting rich faster. From whom he brought and what was it brought is to be investigated," said a police officer.

