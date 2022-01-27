Thane court sentences Bangladeshi woman to 2 years in jail for illegal stay

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced a 25-year-old woman from Bangladesh to two years and five months in prison for illegal stay in the country.

District and additional sessions judge A S Pandharikar convicted Rimi Mohammad Ramjan Siddar, a resident of Nodal district of Bangladesh, on charges under relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

The woman was sentenced to two years and five months in prison and fined Rs 14,000.

The copy of order passed on January 21, 2022 was made available on Thursday.

The additional public prosecutor informed the court that in May 2019, officials of the district police's illegal trafficking cell had carried out searches in Kashimira slum area and arrested three Bangladeshi women staying there illegally.

It was found that the women did not possess passports or visa to stay in India, he said, adding that the two other women were out on bail.

The judge noted in his order that the accused had been in jail since the day of her arrest on May 11, 2019 and has also pleaded guilty for the alleged offence.

ALSO READ Two Bangladeshis shot dead during cattle smuggling in Coochbehar border

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:48 PM IST