Thane: Covid-19 cases continue to soar in KDMC and TMC

The daily positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivali and Thane Municipal Corporation soared on Wednesday. The total positive cases in KDMC jumped to 207, while TMC reported 123 cases in a single day. "On Tuesday, a total of 370 cases were recorded in TMC and 386 in KDMC. However, on Wednesday, the daily positive cases noticed an immense rise; 493 in TMC and 593 in KDMC (today)," informed officials from respective Corporations.

Following the increase in the number of daily positive cases within both corporations, strict guidelines have been issued to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.

"With other COVID regulations implemented in the city, if needed civic officials will seal the commercial establishments found operating by violating the norms," informed TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma in a press meet held on Wednesday. On Wednesday, two deaths were reported in Thane. So far 62315 patients have been recovered from the COVID-19, while 3041 are active patients at present in Thane city. The death toll in Thane city has reached 1,416.

On Tuesday, a single death was reported in KDMC. Currently, a total of 3,565 are active patients, while so far 63386 patients have been recovered from COVID. So far total 1,221 deaths have been reported in Kalyan-Dombivali.