Thane: Court extends gangster Suresh Pujari's police custody till April 29

On Monday, April 25, 2022 the special court of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) ordered the extension of police custody remand of gangster Suresh Pujari by four days that is till April 29, 2022. Earlier Pujari got the police custody till 25th April in the murder case of cable operator Sachanand Karira from Ulhasnagar.

Gangster Suresh Pujari who was wanted for the murder case of Karira in September 2015 was arrested by the Ulhasnagar Police station recently.

Motichand Rathod, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ulhasnagar Police Station said, "We had taken the custody of gangster Suresh Pujari in murder of 2015 of a cable operator named Karira of Ulhasnagar who was shot dead. Earlier in 2015 after the incident, we arrested 12 accused in the case and later Pujari took the responsibility of the murder and he was wanted in case. Recently we got his custody till 25th April. 2022. On Monday his custody got over and he was taken by us to the special MCOCA court in Thane and we asked for the extension of his custody because the investigation is still going on."

Rathod further added, "The special MCOCA court Thane has extended the police custody remand of gangster Suresh Pujari for four more days that is till April 29, 2022."

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:18 PM IST