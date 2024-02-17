 Thane Couple Murder Case: Security Guard, Hospital Ward Boy Arrested With Stolen Booty
Thane Couple Murder Case: Security Guard, Hospital Ward Boy Arrested With Stolen Booty

Nisar Shaikh, 27, and Rohit Utekar, 26, were arrested on Friday and remanded to police custody till February 20. The police have seized gold bangles, earrings, and mobile phones robbed from the couple.

Rizwan SheikhUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 08:44 PM IST
Thane, February 17: The Chitalsar police in Thane have arrested two persons for the murder of an elderly couple in Manpada early last month. Samsher Bahadur Singh, 68, and Meena Singh, 65, were found strangled to death at their Dosti Imperia apartment on January 4 by their son who lives in Ambernath.

Couple Found Dead By Son:

On the day of the incident, the couple’s son, Sudhir, tried calling them throughout the day but didn’t receive any response. Worried, he rushed to Manpada at 7 pm and found the house open, with his parents found lying dead on different beds.

A case against unknown accused persons was registered and two investigation teams had been looking at CCTV records and analysing data from the stolen mobile phones. Shaikh and Utekar, who were caught in suspicion, were detained and interrogated.

Who Are Accused Persons?

Both are residents of the same building in Kalwa. While Shaikh works as a security guard in the building, Utekar works as a contract ward boy at a municipal hospital. Both of them confessed to killing the couple with the intention of robbery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amar Singh Jadhav, Zone 5, said, “After a month-long probe, we got a lead about Shaikh, and also found that he frequently visited Utekar.”

