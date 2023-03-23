Thane cops interrogated TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher for third time in 2 weeks

Mahesh Aher | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher who has been embroiled in several controversies, was interrogated third time in two weeks. He went for questioning on Wednesday, March 22.

Earlier, Thane unit Congress president Vikrant Chavan filed a complaint--in regards to Aher's education qualifications-- Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and TMC chief Abhijit Bangar.

He was called in for questioning in the same case by Unit 5 of the Thane Crime Branch. They also sought relevant documents from Aher.

Jitendra Awhad alleged Aher threatened to kill his family

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad had alleged that TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher had threatened to kill his family members.

Awhad also demanded action against Aher in the Legislative Council. Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an independent probe into the matter by Crime Investigation Department.

Aher was interrogated by Thane cops last week

Last week Vartaknagar Police and Deputy commissioner of Thane (crime investigation branch) Shivraj Patil interrogated Aher.

Anil Parab said Aher has only passed Grade 10

During the assembly session, on March 21, Shiv Sena MLA Anil Parab said that Aher has passed grade 10. However, he got promoted to a higher post in the TMC. Parab raised questions on how Aher was given charge at a strategic location when he was suspended twice.

Industries Minister Uday Samant informed in the Legislative Council that he will take action against Mahesh Aher and asked police officials and TMC officials to investigate about all the allegations against him.

Mahesh Aher said he will cooperate in probe

When FPJ correspondent contacted Mahesh Aher, he claimed to be out of town and refused to comment on the matter. "I will cooperate in investigation," he said.