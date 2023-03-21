 Maharashtra: Minister announces removal of TMC Commissioner Mahesh Aher till inquiry against him completes
The civic official is facing allegations of corruption and has also been accused of threatening the family of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Aher, will be removed from his post till the inquiry against him is completed.

Following criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP, the industries minister announced in the legislative Council that Aher’s current responsibilities will be taken away till a probe against him is completed.

Allegation of corruption, accused of threatening NCP MLA Awhad

The civic official is facing allegations of corruption and has also been accused of threatening the family of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Awhad had last month written to the police demanding that a case be registered against Aher for allegedly threatening his family in a viral audio clip.

In another unverified clip, Aher had allegedly said that he could dial Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s phone number any time and the latter would answer his call, it was stated.

