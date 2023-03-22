Maha govt sets 1-month deadline to probe corruption allegations against TMC's Mahesh Aher

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to investigate within 30 days the corruption allegations against Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). If found guilty, Aher will be suspended. The announcement was made by state industries minister Uday Samant in the Legislative Council.

𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗱𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗠

NCP group leader in the council, Eknath Khadse alleged that Aher gets help from the Chief Minister’s Office. “He called the CM in an inebriated condition. The news came out but the government is shielding him. The CM should reply in the legislative houses,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab alleged, “Mahesh Aher earns in lakhs, distributes lakhs on a daily basis to other officers, has a bogus education degree and there are thousands of complaints registered against him for cheated people on the pretext of giving them homes.” Parab said Aher has a private bodyguard and pays him Rs1.5 lakh per month.

𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝗿'𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻

Besides Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe calling for Aher’s suspension, NCP leader Jayant Patil said the TMC official joined as a clerk in 1986 and was suspended twice, only to be appointed to such a responsible post. “Tomorrow he may become the BMC commissioner,” he said, questioning Aher’s assets including “a costly car and a lavish house” on government salary. Calling for a probe by a special investigation team, Patil said Aher “should not be given the opportunity to manipulate evidence”.