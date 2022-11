Thane cops bust fake currency note racket; Rs 8 crore seized, 2 nabbed | Photo: Representative Image

Thane police have busted a fake currency racket from Wagle Estate Unit -5 on Satuday, November 12. The police have arrested two persons in connection with the case.

The police have recovered Rs 8 crore worth fake currency from the arrested persons.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited.