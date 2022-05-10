Thane: Cop arrested for raping woman on pretext of helping her resolver her woes

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of helping her to solve her problems here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old woman had come to the Navghar police station some time back to lodge a complaint.

The constable, who was posted there, befriended the woman and called her to different places while promising to resolve her woes, and allegedly raped her on various occasions, the official from Navghar police station said.

The woman later lodged a police complaint, based on which the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape), he added

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:56 AM IST