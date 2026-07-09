Thane Coastal Road Crosses Major Milestone As 75% Viaduct Foundation Work Is Completed | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Construction of the ambitious 13.45-km Thane Coastal Road has gathered pace, with more than 75 per cent of the foundation work for the elevated viaduct completed within 14 months of the project breaking ground. Engineers have also commenced girder launching on several stretches, marking another key milestone in the six-lane access-controlled corridor.

According to project officials, pier cap construction has been completed across most sections from the Balkum side, allowing work to progress to the superstructure stage. The project is being executed by Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.

The greenfield corridor, stretching from Kharegaon Naka to Gaimukh, is being developed as a strategic alternative to the heavily congested Ghodbunder Road. Once operational, it is expected to improve connectivity between the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and the western suburbs while easing traffic movement through Thane.

One of the project's key engineering features is the use of a single-pile, single-pier system with monopile foundations, making it the first greenfield road project in India to adopt the technology for onshore construction. The design aims to reduce the project's footprint while enabling faster construction.

A significant portion of the corridor will run on elevated viaducts and bridges along the Thane Creek coastline, a design intended to minimise impact on the region's sensitive mangrove ecosystem.

At Gaimukh, the coastal road will seamlessly connect with the proposed Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel Tunnel, creating a direct route towards Bhayandar and allowing motorists to bypass Ghodbunder Road, one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's most congested traffic corridors.

The project is also planned to integrate with three proposed creek bridge projects—Kasarvadavali-Kharbav Bridge, Gaimukh-Payegaon Bridge and Kolshet-Kalher Bridge. These links will connect the Thane Coastal Road with the upcoming Virar-Alibag Multi-Modal Corridor, strengthening east-west connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Officials believe the combined road network will substantially reduce congestion on Ghodbunder Road while improving freight movement towards Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the proposed Vadhavan Port, and industrial hubs in South Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The corridor is also expected to integrate with future infrastructure projects, including the Thane Ring Metro, Thane Coastal Road-2, and the Saket-Amane Elevated Corridor, creating a wider multimodal transport network for the region.

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