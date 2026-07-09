'Include Muslims In Maharashtra UCC Drafting Committee': Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh

SP MLA Rais Shaikh has urged the Maharashtra government to include a Muslim representative on the UCC Drafting Committee | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: Samajwadi Party's Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh has urged the Maharashtra government to ensure adequate representation for all minority communities, particularly Muslims, on the committee constituted to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Responding to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday of a seven-member committee to draft the proposed legislation, Shaikh said the panel should reflect the state's social and religious diversity.

Calls For Minority Representation

He pointed out that minorities account for nearly 20 per cent of Maharashtra's population, comprising six recognised communities—Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis. "Among them, Muslims are the largest minority community, constituting around 11 per cent of the state's population," Shaikh said.

Expressing concern over the composition of the committee, he noted that it did not include a single Muslim representative. "The Uniform Civil Code is most closely associated with the Muslim community, and there is considerable concern and apprehension among Muslims regarding the proposed law. It is therefore essential that the community has representation on the committee," he said.

Seeks Committee Reconstitution

Shaikh argued that the state government should not proceed with such a significant legislative exercise without taking minority communities into confidence.

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"The government should not take a unilateral decision on an issue of such importance. The committee, headed by former Justice Ranjana Desai, should be reconstituted by including a representative from the Muslim community," Shaikh added.

The MLA added that he would soon meet Fadnavis to press for the inclusion of a Muslim representative on the committee.

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