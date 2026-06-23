'There Is Need For UCC': Dy CM Eknath Shinde As State Govt Sets Up Committee To Draft Bill

Mumbai: A committee has been formed to draft the proposed bill on Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The UCC proposes a common set of personal laws that would apply equally to all citizens, irrespective of their religion and culture.

Shinde backs Uniform Civil Code

Reacting to the development related to the UCC, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the concept has long been supported by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, "As I mentioned, the Uniform Civil Code has long been a stance supported by Balasaheb Thackeray. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also holds a positive view, and the Shiv Sena, too, maintains a positive position regarding the Uniform Civil Code."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "As I mentioned, the Uniform Civil Code has long been a stance supported by Balasaheb Thackeray; today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also holds a positive view, and the Shiv Sena, too, maintains a… pic.twitter.com/W2STAPZgS0 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

The Deputy Chief Minister further stressed the need for a Uniform Civil Code across the country, stating that every citizen should receive equal justice under the law, which remains Shiv Sena's position on the issue.

Government preparing draft bill

Meanwhile, the state minister Yogesh Kadam has stated that Mahayuti government is "100 per cent positive" about implementing the UCC in Maharashtra. He also confirmed that a committee headed by a retired High Court judge is currently working on preparing a draft of the proposed bill.

Further, Kadam said that while responding to a calling attention motion raised by BJP MLA Devyani Farande regarding cases involving Muslim women facing triple talaq. Farande claimed that three Muslim women had approached her for assistance over the past one and a half months.

Speaking on the proposed bill, Kadam said that whenever a law is enacted, it is implemented equally for all citizens and does not apply to any particular individual or group.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On UCC Bill, Minister Yogesh Kadam says, "Our only point is that whenever a law is implemented, it applies to everyone. Whenever a law is framed, it is not made keeping any particular community in mind..." pic.twitter.com/nOsslHGjwL — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2026

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to bring in a common set of laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. At present, matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption are governed by different personal laws based on religious beliefs and customs. The UCC seeks to replace these separate laws with a uniform legal framework applicable to everyone .

Other states move towards UCC

Moreover, Uttarakhand is the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code, introducing a common legal framework governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and the mandatory registration of live-in relationships across the state.

Gujarat and Assam have also moved towards implementing the UCC, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that a UCC Bill will be introduced during the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly.