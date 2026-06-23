'100 % Positive': Maharashtra Moves Ahead With Uniform Civil Code Draft As Mahayuti Government Expresses Full Support | Video | X & ChatGPT

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government is "100 per cent positive" about implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra, and a committee headed by a retired High Court judge is working on preparing the draft, state minister Yogesh Kadam told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

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He was replying to a calling attention motion raised by BJP MLA Devyani Farande concerning cases involving Muslim women facing triple talaq.

She claimed that three Muslim women had approached her for help in the last one and a half months.

The discussion was marked by noisy scenes and repeated interruptions, with members engaging in heated exchanges over issues related to triple talaq and polygamy.

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"Police registered cases against the accused, but the women haven't received full justice. One woman was threatened with the circulation of obscene videos, while another woman's husband had tried to attack her," the MLA said.

Kadam, the Minister of State for Home, said the Mahayuti government is 100 per cent positive of implementing the UCC bill.

"A committee, headed by a retired High Court judge, has already been constituted for preparing the draft of the Uniform Civil Code bill. The committee is working on it," the minister said.

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Referring to the law enacted by the Uttarakhand government, he said, "The Uniform Civil Code law passed in Uttarakhand has completely prohibited polygamy and provides for imprisonment of up to seven years." Responding to issues raised by Farande, the minister said such complaints regarding triple talaq are not limited to Nashik, but have emerged from across Maharashtra.

"A total of 42 such complaints received in 2024 were found to be genuine. (Legal) Action had been taken against 137 accused. 95 people had been arrested in 2025," he said.

NCP MLA Sana Malik, meanwhile, said atrocities against women should not be viewed solely through the prism of religion and questioned whether such incidents occurred only against Muslim women.

The Uniform Civil Code proposes to formulate and implement personal laws that apply equally to all citizens regardless of religion. Currently, matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption are governed by separate religious scriptures and personal laws.

Uttarakhand became the first state to roll out the common legal framework regulating marriage, divorce, property inheritance, and making the registration of live-in relationships mandatory.

The Gujarat and Assam assemblies have passed the UCC bills. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said a UCC bill will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly next month.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)