Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Presented With Tiger Statue After Success Of 'Operation Tiger'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was presented with a tiger statue on Monday as he entered the state Legislative Assembly for the Monsoon Session.

Shiv Sena members were seen presenting a small golden-coloured tiger statue to the Deputy Chief Minister.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Shiv Sena President & Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was presented with a statue of a 'Tiger' as he entered the State Legislative Assembly today pic.twitter.com/4IgkQsMG9A — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Meanwhile, the gesture by the party members comes amid the buzz surrounding 'Operation Tiger', a mission reportedly being carried out by Shiv Sena members to convince Sena (UBT) MPs to switch camps.

Rebel MPs to Join Shiv Sena at 3 PM

According to the latest reports, the rebel MPs are expected to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde later in the day.

Following the development, members of Sena (UBT) criticised the rebel MPs for betraying the party's trust and loyalty.

Aaditya Thackeray attacks BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, speaking to the media, said, "Today they are breaking our MPs and MLAs because they want to change Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. Voters stopped them in 2024, and they got only 240 MPs. Now they are once again trying to achieve that by breaking political parties. Their main aim is to change the Constitution."

Mumbai | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "Today they are breaking our MPs and MLAs as they are willing to change the constitution of Baba Saehb Ambedkar . Voters prevented them in 2024 and they got only 240 MPs but now they are trying that again by breaking parties… pic.twitter.com/JyokUpDq9F — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Further condemning the rebel MPs, Thackeray said they were not rebels but ‘darrpok aur bikau'. Referring to their electoral victories, he stated that they were elected in the name of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the BJP.

#WATCH | On 6 rebel MPs of his party, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, "They are not rebels but 'darrpok aur bekau'. They were elected in the name of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and MVA against the BJP. Now, the BJP wants to include them in their 'daldal' so that they… pic.twitter.com/237Yd3g67q — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

Addressing the media, he further said, "Now the BJP wants to include them in its 'daldal' so that it can change the Constitution of the country by achieving a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The way our party was split, the same way the TMC and AAP were targeted. If there is law and a Constitution in this country, then we can expect justice."

Questioning the government on matters related to national security, Thackeray alleged that infiltrators had not been prevented from entering the country over the last 12 years, further accusing the BJP government of failing to prevent it.

Sarnaik welcomes rebel MPs

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, speaking about the success of Operation Tiger, said, "Operation Tiger continues 365 days a year. The six MPs who follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray are joining Shiv Sena at 3 pm today. They have submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker. We welcome them. We thank Sanjay Raut because, due to him, first the MLAs joined our party, and now six MPs are joining our party."

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik says, "Operation Tiger continues all 365 days; the 6 MPs who follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray are joining Shiv Sena at 3 pm today. They have given a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker. We welcome them.… pic.twitter.com/wlZr9yF1pa — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

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