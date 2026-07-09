Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC Restores Water Supply After Mohili Pipeline Repair, Phased Distribution Begins Following 2-Day Disruption

KDMC officials inspected restoration work as phased water supply resumed after repairs to the Mohili main pipeline | File Photo

Kalyan, July 9, 2026: Thousands of residents across Kalyan and Dombivli received much-needed relief on Thursday after the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) restored water supply following the successful repair of a burst main pipeline at the Mohili Water Treatment Plant.

After completing the repair work and conducting a successful pressure test, civic authorities resumed water distribution in affected areas in a phased manner with low water pressure.

The disruption had left several localities without regular water supply for nearly two days, forcing residents to grapple with an acute shortage. KDMC officials said the damaged main pipeline was repaired on a war footing to minimise inconvenience and restore normal services at the earliest.

Pipeline Repaired Successfully

Executive Engineer of the Water Supply Department Mahesh Davre said the damaged section was repaired and connected through a bypass arrangement before the line underwent pressure testing.

"The repair work has been completed successfully. The bypass connection and testing yielded satisfactory results, and phased water supply has now commenced. Water pressure is being increased gradually, and normal distribution is expected to resume within the next few hours," Davre said.

During the repair operation, public representatives visited the site to monitor the progress. Mayor Harshali Choudhari, along with corporator Mahesh Gaikwad and other civic representatives, inspected the ongoing work and reviewed the restoration process.

Phased Water Supply Begins

The civic administration appealed to residents to cooperate as supply is currently being released at low pressure to ensure the stability of the repaired pipeline. Officials said water pressure would be increased in stages to avoid any fresh technical issues.

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The restoration has brought significant relief to thousands of households that had been facing severe water scarcity over the past two days. KDMC expects the water distribution network to return to normal once the phased restoration process is completed.

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