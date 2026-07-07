Kalyan Water Supply Hit After Ulhas River Damages KDMC Pipeline, Repairs To Take 48 Hours | File Pic

Kalyan: Continuous heavy rainfall has caused a major disruption in water supply across Kalyan after a crucial water transmission pipeline laid beneath the Ulhas River near Mohane was damaged due to the sharp rise in the river's water level. The incident has forced the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to suspend water supply from the Barave Water Treatment Plant, affecting large parts of Kalyan East and Kalyan West.

Pipeline damaged due to rising water level

According to officials from the KDMC Water Supply Department, incessant rains over the past few days led to a significant increase in the water level of the Ulhas River.

The strong river current and swelling water level damaged the main transmission pipeline passing beneath the river near Mohane, making it unsafe to continue water supply operations. As a precautionary measure, water supply from the Barave treatment facility has been completely halted until the damaged pipeline is repaired.

Repair work underway

A Deputy Engineer from the Water Supply Department said repair work was launched immediately after the damage was detected. Technical teams and machinery have been deployed at the site, and the restoration work is being carried out on a war footing.

However, due to the challenging conditions created by the swollen river and continuous rainfall, the repair process is expected to take nearly 48 hours.

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KDMC appeals for water conservation

The civic administration has appealed to residents to use available water sparingly and avoid unnecessary consumption during the disruption.

Citizens have also been requested to store water carefully and extend full cooperation to the municipal authorities until normal supply is restored.

The temporary suspension of water supply is expected to affect thousands of households in both Kalyan East and Kalyan West, with residents likely to face shortages over the next two days.

KDMC officials have assured that engineers are working round the clock to complete the repairs as quickly as possible. The civic body said water supply will be restored immediately after the damaged pipeline is repaired, tested, and declared safe for operation.

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