e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital

Thane: CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital

The CM asked Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar to take immediate action.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Thane: CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital | FPJ

Thane: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday suspended the dean and deputy dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa, Thane. 

The CM visited the hospital to inaugurate the labour ward and found it unclean with several facilities missing or not up to the mark. He immediately ordered the suspension of dean Dr Yogesh Sharma and deputy dean Dr Suchit Kumar Kamkhedkar. He asked Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar to take immediate action.

Read Also
CM Shinde on project launching spree in Thane: Inaugurates infra works worth nearly ₹398 Cr
article-image
CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital

CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital | FPJ

CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital

CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital | FPJ

As the CM’s son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, was earlier a student here, he visited the hostel and spoke to students about the facilities. Most of them complained about lack of cleanliness and poor quality of food. The CM also found people openly smoking and drinking in the hospital garden. 

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malvi denied having any information when the action was taken.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders reluctant to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital

Thane: CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital

Thane NCP leader accuses Commissioner of filing false cases, compares him with 'General Dyer'

Thane NCP leader accuses Commissioner of filing false cases, compares him with 'General Dyer'

Maharashtra: Licences of 6 cough syrup makers suspended

Maharashtra: Licences of 6 cough syrup makers suspended

Sandeep Deshpande attack: MNS disgruntled at Sena-BJP’s apathy

Sandeep Deshpande attack: MNS disgruntled at Sena-BJP’s apathy

Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders reluctant to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government

Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders reluctant to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government