Thane: CM Shinde suspends dean, dy dean of Kalwa Hospital | FPJ

Thane: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday suspended the dean and deputy dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa, Thane.

The CM visited the hospital to inaugurate the labour ward and found it unclean with several facilities missing or not up to the mark. He immediately ordered the suspension of dean Dr Yogesh Sharma and deputy dean Dr Suchit Kumar Kamkhedkar. He asked Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar to take immediate action.

As the CM’s son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, was earlier a student here, he visited the hostel and spoke to students about the facilities. Most of them complained about lack of cleanliness and poor quality of food. The CM also found people openly smoking and drinking in the hospital garden.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malvi denied having any information when the action was taken.