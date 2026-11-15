Thane Civic Body Revives Plan For Development Around Bullet Train Station; 478-Hectare Area To Be Covered | Representational image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated fresh steps to prepare an integrated development plan for the area surrounding the proposed Thane High-Speed Railway (Bullet Train) station under the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The proposed plan will cover approximately 478 hectares across the jurisdiction of the Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporations.

Of the total area, around 218 hectares fall under the Thane Municipal Corporation, while the remaining 260 hectares come under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is being developed through the joint efforts of the Central Government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). While the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is responsible for constructing the railway station, the development of the surrounding station precinct will be undertaken through the respective local planning authorities.

Accordingly, a separate development plan is proposed for the station precinct at Mhatardi. The proposed planning area includes parts of Mhatardi, Dativali, Betawade and Agasan villages falling under the TMC jurisdiction. On the KDMC side, parts of Ayre, Kopar, Bhopar, Nandivli, Panchanand, Katai and Usarghar villages are expected to be included.

The integrated development plan is being prepared by the Thane civic body following directions from the state government. The KDMC has also given its consent to the proposal, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has clarified that it has no objection to the planning exercise.

The proposed development is expected to integrate several major transport infrastructure projects, including a circular Metro connection to the Bullet Train station, a proposed Metro Line 14 through the MMRDA and a water transport jetty on the Ulhas River. Parts of nearly 10 villages across the two municipal corporation jurisdictions will be covered under the broader development framework.

Earlier Planning Process Hit a Roadblock

The intention to prepare a development plan for the Thane Bullet Train station precinct was officially published in the Government Gazette on October 28, 2025. This followed an amendment to the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act on August 29, 2025, which introduced a special provision for preparing Local Area Plans.

However, under the prescribed legal framework, the draft development plan was required to be published within six months. The deadline elapsed without the draft plan being finalised.

The delay was primarily linked to the incomplete planning of crucial transport connections, including the circular Metro route, Metro Line 14 and the proposed water transport connectivity along the Ulhas River. Consequently, the development planning process remained stalled.

The civic administration has now proposed considering these connectivity requirements afresh and publishing a new intention to prepare the development plan. The proposal has been submitted for approval before the General Body of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Once the General Body grants its approval, the government will issue the necessary notification, inviting objections and suggestions from citizens and other stakeholders. Further planning procedures will be undertaken after considering the public feedback.

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