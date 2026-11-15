₹1.20-Crore Two-Way Zipline Inaugurated At Kasatwadi In Jawhar; New Adventure Tourism Attraction Opens For Visitors |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Jawhar has added another attraction to its growing tourism infrastructure with the formal inauguration of the two-way zipline project at Kasatwadi on Sunday. The facility was inaugurated and formally dedicated to the public by Palghar MP Dr. Hemant Savara in the presence of MLA Harichandra Bhoye and senior district and forest officials.

Jawhar Forest Department Develops Zipline At Cost Of ₹1.20 Crore

Developed by the Jawhar Forest Department under the District Annual Plan at an estimated cost of ₹1.20 crore, the zipline has been constructed across the deep valley at Kasatwadi. The project is aimed at promoting adventure tourism in the region and offering visitors a new way to experience Jawhar’s scenic landscape.

The project had earlier undergone successful safety trials, paving the way for its introduction as an adventure tourism attraction. It is among the first facilities of its kind in Palghar district and is expected to strengthen Jawhar’s position as a tourism destination beyond its traditional monsoon attractions.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Chief Executive Officer, Palghar Zilla Parishad

Manoj Ranade; Siddharth Kumar, Assistant Collector and Project Officer, Jawhar; Deputy Conservator of Forests, Jawhar, Dr. Saipun Sheikh; Assistant Conservator of Forests, Jawhar, Ayush Krishna and other officials.

The facility will operate between 9 am and 6 pm, allowing tourists to experience the two-way zipline against the backdrop of Kasatwadi’s natural valley landscape.

The project is part of broader efforts to diversify tourism offerings in Jawhar, which is known for its waterfalls, lush green surroundings, tribal culture and heritage. Alongside adventure activities, the region is witnessing the development of new tourism attractions, including the glass bridge at Dabhosa waterfall.

Officials expect such initiatives to attract more visitors, extend the tourism season and create additional economic and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

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