BMC Approves City's First Underground Toilet-Cum-Art Gallery Near Lion Gate In Kala Ghoda To Ease Pedestrian Congestion |

Mumbai: In a step toward decongesting South Mumbai’s heritage precinct and reclaiming pedestrian space, a the BMC has approved a proposal to construct Mumbai’s first underground toilet-cum-art gallery near Lion Gate in Kala Ghoda. The redevelopment aims to address concerns of pedestrian movement and aesthetics surrounding the existing Aspirational Toilet and BMC's Solid Waste Management (SWM) chowkies.

BMC Plans 1,668-Sq-Metre Underground Facility At Kala Ghoda

Under the new plan approved by the BMC administration, all above ground structures will be replaced by two compact ground-level entry blocks equipped with escalators leading to a sprawling 1,668-square-metre underground facility. The subterranean level has been designed to seamlessly integrate public utilities with cultural and commercial amenities, featuring a 470-square-metre art gallery/commercial space, a 330-square-metre cafeteria, a 255-square-metre BMC chowky, and 520 square metres dedicated to circulation and services, alongside a 50-square-metre female washroom and a 43-square-metre male washroom.

It will also have an air-conditioned underground public convenience integrated with an art café and modern escalators, the first of its kind in Mumbai, enhancing Kala Ghoda’s appeal as a premier tourist and cultural destination while upholding the civic body's commitment to pedestrian rights.

BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Had Raised Pedestrian Safety Concerns

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar had raised the issue of toilet and chowkies disrupting pedestrian walkway, suffering from poor maintenance, and clashing with the surrounding architectural character. On October 20, Narwekar had written to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, demanding the immediate demolition of the existing Aspirational Toilet opposite Lion Gate in Colaba, describing the incomplete structure and adjacent SWM chowkies as an eyesore that severely compromises pedestrian movement in the high-footfall cultural district.

“It's a welcome step that BMC administration has approved an underground toilet and art facility at Kala Ghoda. This project will complement the larger heritage precinct masterplan including pedestrinisation and planned underground parking around the area. Newly constructed toilet and chowkies were blocking pedestrian movements. This new proposal will improve the aesthetics of the vicinity,” said Narwekar.

Pointing to previous administrative lapses, the corporator noted that the civic body had originally planned a 0.9-to-1.5-metre footpath at the location—a commitment that remained unfulfilled. He further highlighted that the BMC had acknowledged violating its own 'Pedestrian First' policy in a formal report submitted to the state government regarding the flawed construction, necessitating urgent corrective action.

“To permanently eliminate the bottleneck while upgrading civic infrastructure, we had urged the administration to float tenders to shift the entire facility below ground. Relocating these utilities underground will restore safe walkways and complement existing pedestrian zones and planned underground parking in the area,” added Narwekar.

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