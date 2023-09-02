Thane Civic Authorities Hold Meeting To Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases Amid Scarce Rainfall Risk | Representative image

Thane: Civic authorities in Thane convened a meeting to ensure that the increased risk of waterlogging during scarce rainfall doesn't lead to a surge in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar called a meeting on Friday, September 1, to discuss the necessary measures to be taken by the civic body.

Bangar emphasised the importance of heightened vigilance among all medical officers. The Filaria department has been instructed to support health officials in taking preventive actions in this regard.

Read Also Thane: 182 Employees Receive Appointment Letters Under National Health Mission

During the meeting, TMC engaged with medical officers from Balkum, Manpada, Ayurvedic Health Center, CR Wadia, Kajuwadi, and Naupada. Bangar stressed the importance of daily objective reports on all dengue-infected patients, including their treatment and post-treatment status. Timely treatment is crucial, as delays may result in decreased platelet counts. Patients should be advised to be admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for treatment, and those preferring private hospitals should be allowed but must be closely monitored for their health status on a daily basis.

Hospital beds and other necessary steps

The Commissioner also mentioned that he had already issued orders to the Medical Superintendent and the Superintendent to plan adequately for sufficient beds to admit dengue and malaria patients promptly, ensuring there is no shortage of medicine.

The Health Department and Filaria Department should collaborate closely, collecting patient information from each urban health center and inspecting the patient's location. Filaria department employees will report to the Medical Officer under the Health Center and work under the Medical Officer's supervision. Their duties include identifying mosquito breeding sites, applying necessary medicine, and immediate fumigation. Extra care is required in departments with affected patients. Medical officers from each health center are responsible for gathering daily information, adhering to guidelines according to the building area or slum section, and taking preventive measures. Any employee unwilling to fulfill their assigned responsibility should be reported to headquarters.

Private labs to stay on their toes

Private labs are advised to submit reports to the Municipal Corporation promptly. If private labs detect patients with diseases like dengue or malaria, they must immediately notify the local Medical Officer and the Headquarters Health Officer. Reports should be delivered within 24 hours, without exception, and made available to the relevant patient.

To expedite the process, more inspections will be conducted through the central lab. Although patients are screened at the health center, delays in obtaining reports occur due to the high number of blood samples collected. The health center should send blood samples to the central lab at Wadia, aiming for a 24-hour report turnaround time. Instructions will be given to ensure timely delivery of reports to the health center and the respective patients.