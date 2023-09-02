Thane District Administration Forms Committee To Tackle Milk Adulteration

The state Dairy Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil had informed about forming a district level committee to stop the adulteration of milk and milk products in the state. | Representational Image

The state Dairy Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil had informed about forming a district level committee to stop the adulteration of milk and milk products in the state. Accordingly, a district level committee of Thane district has been formed and the chairperson of this district level committee is Additional Collector Manisha Jaibhaye-Dhule.

The members of this committee are Additional Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Food and Drug Administration, District Animal Husbandry Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Controller and District Dairy Development. Officer Deepak Khandekar is Member Secretary.

Scope of the committee

The scope of work of this committee has been fixed as per the government decision and it includes conducting spot check campaign to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products, action will be taken by registering first information report (FIR) against persons/establishments involved in adulteration of milk and milk products, and also action will be taken against those involved in adulteration of milk and milk products.

It has been suggested that the person/establishment accepting the adulterated milk or milk products should also be made accused along with the person.

Tukaram Munde, secretary of the dairy department, has given instructions in the state level meeting that the committee should look into the issue of milk and milk products very seriously in view of the upcoming festivals. Strict action should be taken against the guilty shopkeepers/traders. It is our responsibility to provide unadulterated milk and milk products to the people.

The Thane district level committee has already started an action and the committee has inspected milk at three places in Shahapur in Thane district. At the same time, a warning has been given to the dairy traders in the district that if adulteration is found in the matter of milk and milk products, strict action will be taken by registering an FIR against the concerned person/establishment immediately. Also, the district administration has also requested that in case of adulteration of milk and milk products, it should be reported to this committee immediately.

