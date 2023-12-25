 Thane: Centre Approves Renaming Of Dighe Railway Station To Digha Gaon
The Maharashtra Government had earlier recommended this change, citing the station's location between Airoli and Thane on Digha Gaon

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
Dighe railway station |

In a significant move, the Central Government has given the green light to the proposal for renaming Dighe railway station to Digha Gaon railway station recently. The Maharashtra Government had earlier recommended this change, citing the station's location between Airoli and Thane on Digha Gaon.

An official involved in the decision remarked, "The station has been built on Digha Gaon, which is why it should have been named as Digha Gaon railway station, and now the Central Government has approved the proposal sent by the state government ."

The Central Government has directed the Maharashtra Government to issue a fresh Gazette Notification, reflecting the change of name for the official record of the Survey of India.

The need for this name change was emphasized, stating that other states already have stations named Dighe. Expressing gratitude, Sanjeev Naik, Former MP, said, "I thank the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve for accepting people's demand to rename the station to Digha Gaon.". As of now station is almost ready and waiting inauguration.

