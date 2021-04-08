Thane: Case against Bhiwandi wedding organiser, man brandishing gun

The Padgha police in Bhiwandi, Thane district have registered a case against a wedding organiser for violating Covid-19 rules and dancing to the tune of music. The matter came to light after a video of a local villager went viral. He removed his license revolver in public and posed it in the air to show off. The Padgha police have booked him too for misusing the arms and removing arms in public.

The police said the violation was done on April 5. The Padgha police came to know about the incident after the video of the man flashing a gun went viral. "If we see the video we can clearly see the man dancing on his friend's shoulder had removed the gun and fired a round. But police alleged he had a license revolver and just removed it as it was not fitting in his pants while dancing," said a police officer.

The police summoned the wedding organiser and man who was dancing on his friend's shoulder and flashing a gun. "The wedding was organised without police permission. There was violation of government guidelines during the pandemic period. No social distancing was maintained and more than 50 people attended the marriage," said DM Katke, senior police inspector, Padgha police station.

Katke further confirmed a case being registered on Wednesday against the organiser under sections of the Pandemic Act, Disaster Management Act and section of IPC. While, we have booked the man in the video brandishing the gun under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act. "We have registered the case on Wednesday and have taken the statement of all those involved in the crime. The man showing off the fireman had a licence for it. He had not fired any rounds from it. We are investigating his claims," added Katke.