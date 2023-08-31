 Thane: Car Gutted In Fire In Garage At Hiranandani Estate; None Injured
The car was given for repair at the garage.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Thane: A Honda Accord car gutted in fire at Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Thursday. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Yasin Tadvi, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received information at the disaster management cell room on Thursday at around 5:40 pm about a Honda Accord car engulfed in fire inside Karthik Auto garage near Nisarg Hotel at Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The car was given for repair. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell along with the fire brigade personnel and one rescue vehicle reached the spot."

Tadvi further added, "The fire was completely extinguished at around  6:30 pm with the help of the staff of the disaster management cell and the fire brigade personnel. The situation is under control now."

article-image

