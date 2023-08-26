Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Parked BMW Car In Residential Building Near Ghodbunder Road, None Injured; Visuals Surface |

Thane: A fire broke out in a BMW car on Saturday, August 26 at around 7:30 am in the premises of Crystal Spires building, a ground plus 25-storey structure at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The fire reportedly broke out when the car was in the parking near the garden area of the said premises. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Disaster Management Cell Chief Shares Details On Incident

Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room on Saturday, August 26 at around 7:30 am about fire in BMW car owned by Gaurang More. While Gaurang More was driving the car from Panchpakhadi to Manpada it caught fire while going inside the premises of Crystal Spires building near the garden area."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Soon after receiving the information the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief fire officer Girish Zalke, disaster management cell team and fire brigade personnel reached the spot with one rescue vehicle. Two persons were traveling in the car but no one was injured in the said incident," he added.

Tadvi further said, "The fire that broke out in the BMW car was completely extinguished at around 8:15 am with the help of the staff of the disaster management cell and the fire brigade personnel. The situation is under control."