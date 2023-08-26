Thane Will Soon Be Ready For Water Transport With 4 Jetty Points In District |

Thane: The UBT Shiv-Sena MP Rajan Vichare has been trying to promote water transport in view of the increasing pollution caused by the traffic congestion in Thane city since he was an MLA. He has finally succeeded and through the Maharashtra Maritime Board, in the first phase, the jetties built with the help of the central government Sagarmala initiative and also the state government have received administrative approval of Rs. 100 crore for jetties at four places that is Kolshet, Kalher, Kalyan and Bhayander.

Among these, the jetty at Kolshet was inspected on Friday. Rs 36 crore has been approved for this jetty and the permits required for the Ro-Ro and passenger jetty work here have been issued by the Environment Department. CRZ and MCZMA certificate have been received on 20 June 2022 and since the said work is in the buffer zone, the permission of the High Court is yet to be obtained. The work of the tender process has been completed, as soon as the permission is given, the work will be started at Kolshet and across the creek at Kalher.

Additional Amenities Provided With Jetty's Construction

Also, a waiting hall and passageway has been developed at this place for the passengers coming here. Rs 5 crore funds have been spent for this chowpatty and the work has started from 2021. In it, sheds for passengers, access roads, parking arrangements, flooring on platforms, flamingo statues, railings and electrical work and other facilities have been made.

For this inspection tour on Friday the Thane MP Rajan Vichare, Maharashtra Mary Time Board executive engineer Ajit Mohite, deputy engineer Prashant Sanap, captain Suraj Naik, assembly liaison chief Naresh Manera and many UBT Shiv-Sena office bearers were present.

The MP has also requested the Maharashtra Maritime Board to start the water sports and ferry boat for tourists from Ghodbunder Jetty on a priority basis.

Sena MP Rajan Vichare Shares Details On Project

On Friday Vichare inspected this jetty and since the work is being completed in the final stage, he said that this facility should start soon. Also, instructions were given to the officers of Maharashtra Maritime Board that the locals of Thane should get priority in whatever services they will start so that they also get employment.

The work of this jetty was started in the year 2018 with the help of central government Sagarmala initiative and 50 percent subsidy each from the state government. The length of this jetty is 50.5x7.40 meters and width is 31.50x7.40 meters and this jetty is developed in L type. Rs 7.35 crore was spent for this work. And also a 250 meter road leading to this jetty has been developed.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Takes Action Against Private Buses Over Violating Traffic Rules

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)