Thane: CAP Foundation organises campaign for animal lovers this Valentine's Day

Thane: Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP ) Foundation, an NGO from Thane has come up with an animal shelter by organising a special campaign for animal lovers on the occasion of Valentine's day. The visitors can meet them at the shelter located in the Waghbil area of Thane within the scheduled time and by following COVID-19 norms.
"The campaign has been organised on the occasion of Valentine’s Day with an aim to provide an opportunity for animal lovers to spend time with our rescued furry friends and spend quality time with them. This will help them not only to feel the unconditional love that animals have for humans but also can help them bond with our rescued animals," said Sushank Tomar, founder of CAP foundation.
CAP Foundation recently began setting up their one of a kind animal Shelter ‘Freedom Farm’ in Waghbil, Thane. It will be a self-sustaining space not only for small animals like cats and dogs but also large animals like cows, horses, donkeys, and more. The aim of the shelter is to spread awareness about animal welfare by hosting educational workshops, events and courses related to the same.
"The campaign named as ‘Meet your Match' not only focuses on spending time with rescued animals at our shelter animals but also encourages people to adopt animals with special needs. We plan on February 14, 2021, to divide the crowd considering the Covid norms," said Rohit Joshi, environmentalist and member of the campaign.
The campaign has been organised for visitors into two batches starting 9 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 7pm on Sunday. Besides, a virtual live session has also been organised for the one who can't be physically present at the campaign.
"At present CAP have 18 animals that will be a part of this event which includes 7 pups, 5 dogs, 5 cats with special needs and a cow," added Joshi.
The animals shelter introduced in January this year at Waghbil by the CAP foundation is at the initial stage of its establishment. However, the operations related to animals rescue and providing them food and shelter has already been started by the volunteers from CAP.