Thane: Two monkeys causing chaos in Dombivli's residential areas caught, to be rehabilitated soon

Thane: Two monkeys, creating a ruckus at a Dombivli housing society, was caught by forest officials from Kalyan on Wednesday. The animals had slipped into the homes of the residents, ensuing scenes of rampage.

"Two monkeys, creating a ruckus for the residents at Lake Shore Complex, near Khoni village in Dombivli, had earlier been spotted a few days ago. The residents initally provided them with food, following which the animals kept frequenting the region. Later, it turned into a headache for all the residents in the said complex. The monkeys were entering their kitchens through the windows and subsequently creating a ruckus in their homes. Finally, the residents approached local animal rescuers and regional forest staffers," said an official from Kalyan.

"The monkeys were sporadiacally being spotted since the past two months, and had been met with love initially. However, ever since a steady source of food stopped coming, the monkeys started entering the residences in search of food. This naturally led to a fear among the locals in the complex. Hence, after receiving a complaint over the same, forest officials carried out the rescue operation and successfully trapped one of the monkeys," added the official.

The first rescue operation was carried out on Monday, while another one was carried out on Tuesday, when the another monkey was trapped by the officials with the help of local animal rescuers from the Wild Animals Reptiles Rescue Foundation (WARR) from Kalyan, informed a volunteer from the organisation

"Both animals have been kept at the transit shelter in the Daighar area in Thane. The animals will be kept under observation for a few days and will later be released to the forest area by officials from the Thane forest department," said an official from Kalyan.