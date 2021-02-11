Bollywood

Valentine's Day 2021: Best 90s and 2000s Indipop songs for a romantic playlist

Here's a list of mushy singles from the 1990s and 2000s lined up for your playlist.

Love is in the air, with Valentine's Day round the corner. Over the years, several top singers in India have lined up their musical odes to mush, cashing in on the fact that young lovers, the biggest segment of their target audience, are in the mood to romance.

Here's a list of mushy singles from the 1990s and 2000s lined up for your playlist if you are in tune with the idea expressing love on February 14 with some nostalgic music.

O Sanam - Sunoh - Lucky Ali

Meri Neend - A Band of Boys

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar - KK

Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya - Aryans

Bin Tere Sanam Remix - DJ Suketu

Dil Kya Kare - Shaan, Naveeda Mehdi

Tera Mera Pyar Sanam - Bombay Vikings feat Fulgani Pathak

Sochta Hun Uska Dil - Babul Supriyo

Raat Shabnami - Asha Bhosle

Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat - Aslam

