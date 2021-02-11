Valentine's Day 2021: Best 90s and 2000s Indipop songs for a romantic playlist

Love is in the air, with Valentine's Day round the corner. Over the years, several top singers in India have lined up their musical odes to mush, cashing in on the fact that young lovers, the biggest segment of their target audience, are in the mood to romance.
Here's a list of mushy singles from the 1990s and 2000s lined up for your playlist if you are in tune with the idea expressing love on February 14 with some nostalgic music.
O Sanam - Sunoh - Lucky Ali
Meri Neend - A Band of Boys
Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar - KK
Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya - Aryans
Bin Tere Sanam Remix - DJ Suketu
Dil Kya Kare - Shaan, Naveeda Mehdi
Tera Mera Pyar Sanam - Bombay Vikings feat Fulgani Pathak
Sochta Hun Uska Dil - Babul Supriyo
Raat Shabnami - Asha Bhosle
Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat - Aslam