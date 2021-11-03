Thane: Business partner held for theft in Dombivli gift shop

Dombivli: The Vishnu Nahar police have arrested a man for committing theft at his partner's gift shop in Dombivli. The police said the accused partner robbed 13 lakhs gift items to settle his another shop in Diva.

The police said the incident took place at Rui collection, a gift shop in the jurisdiction of Vishnu Nagar police station. Sushant Angre and Ajinkya Vanarase were the partner in the shop. "Since last many days they had some dispute an quarrel over the business. However, Ajinkya had decided to open his shop in Diva. Even if he had open an shop he required gift items to start it. Hence, he decided to rob gift items from the Dombivli shop"l, said a police officer from Vishnu nagar police station.

The police said on Tuesday Angre opened the shop to see the the gift items missing. "On the occasion of Diwali, the shop was recently filled with Diwali gift and collections. But all was robbed within a night. Both the parents then approached the police to file a complaint about the theft," added the police officer.



The Vishnunagar police reached the spot and started the investigation. The police team found Ajinkya suspicious with his behavior and doubted him. "We then started inquiring Ajinkya about the theft. After cross questioning Ajinkya confessed about the theft. He alleged that he was not doing good with his partner, so he decided to settled a shop aside in Diva. However, he robbed the gift items abd settled it in Diva. We arrested the accused and seized the material that was robbed. We are further investigating the matter," said a police officer from Vishnu Nagar police station.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:26 PM IST