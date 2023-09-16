Thane Building Collapse: Woman Rescued After 5-Hour Search Operation By TDRF Team In Dombivli, 55-Yr-Old Man Dies

Thane News: After 5-Year Search Operation, Woman Rescued Safely By TDRF Team | Representative pic

Thane: One person has unfortunately died in the Adinarayan building accident in Dombivli. A woman has been rescued safely by the TDRF Team.

But Sunil Lodhia (55), who lived in this building, died due to being buried under the debris, while Dipti Lodhia (54) was rescued safely and admitted to a hospital for treatment



MNS MLA Raju Patil has come to the spot and has criticized the KDMC administration. If these unauthorized illegal buildings are stopped on time, such accidents will not happen if the administration pays attention, people's lives will be saved.