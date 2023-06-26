Ghatkopar Building Collapse: NDRF Team Finds Two Dead Bodies After 20 Hours Of Rescue Ops, Four Saved

Mumbai witnessed a devastating incident as a three-storey building in Chittaranjan Nagar, Rajawadi colony, collapsed, resulting in loss of lives. The incident occurred around 9.30 am on Sunday.

The National Defence Response Force (NDRF) launched a rescue operation that lasted for 20 hours, aiming to save the trapped residents. While three individuals were successfully rescued, two others remain trapped under the debris. However, the operation proved to be immensely challenging due to the collapse of two floors, hindering progress.

Despite the determined efforts of the rescue team, Alka Palande (94 years) and her son Naresh Palande (56 years) were discovered lifeless within the wreckage. Their deaths brought immense sorrow and highlighted the gravity of the situation.

Investigation Initiated: MHADA and BMC on Alert

As the collapsed building was part of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) layout, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) promptly informed the relevant authorities, triggering a further investigation. The aim is to understand the causes behind the tragic incident and prevent future occurrences.

Sarang Kurve, assistant commandant, NDRF said, "We used a victim locating camera from 3-4 sides to get inside view, but it had limitations since the internal load bearing walls were collapsed. We also used or trained sniffers and other equipment to trace the victims, still could not get any response from the trapped people. Since the building was unstable, it was challenging for the rescuer to enter the building. So we started reducing the load of the building without disturbing the base. Around 12.30 am, we recovered the body of an elderly woman, while the body of a 56-year-old man and his dog were found at 5.30 am. A beam had fallen on the woman who was sitting on the chair, while his son was found trapped between the cupboard."

Gajanan Bellare, assistant municipal commissioner of N ward said, "Since MHADA is the planning authority, we have written a letter to the authority and had informed them to carry out further investigation or necessary action. We will vacate the land and clear the debris to avoid any further injuries since the structure was weak." Shridhar Palande, uncle of Naresh said, "Our sister-in-law was the eldest in the family, but she would always address all of us with respect." Mansukh Patel, friend of Naresh said, "Many times he would meet in the nearby garden for a walk, he was interested in social work and always offered help."

