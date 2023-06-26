Mumbai News: Tragic Building Collapses Claim Lives As Monsoon Season Begins

Twitter

Despite the monsoon season having just begun in Mumbai, the city has already witnessed four tragic deaths due to building collapses. On Sunday, a bungalow in Chittaranjan Nagar near Rajawadi Municipal Hospital in Ghatkopar (East) collapsed, resulting in the death of two individuals. Following an extensive overnight rescue operation aided by sniffer dogs, the rescue team retrieved the bodies of Alka Palande (94) and her son Naresh Palande (56) from the ground floor apartment they had rented. Unfortunately, both had already succumbed to their injuries. Their bodies were transported to Rajawadi Hospital.

In a separate incident on Monday, four individuals sustained injuries when the first floor of the room they were occupying in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Eastern Express Highway, Ghatkopar (East), collapsed. The colony comprises numerous structures constructed without the permission of the BMC for additional floors. The injured individuals, identified as Mahadev Khilare (50), Sunita Khilare (42), Rohit Khilare (23), and Vaibhav Khilare (20), have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. On Sunday, two individuals lost their lives in a house collapse in Vile Parle's gaothan area, while two others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Mumbai. However, the monsoon was delayed by two weeks. Officials have predicted that the city will experience further showers in the next 24 hours, with intermittent periods of heavy rainfall.