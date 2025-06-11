Thane-Borivali Tunnel Project Endpoint Shifted To Ease Mullabagh Residents' Woes | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Thane-Borivali tunnel project has seen a significant development, with the tunnel's endpoint being shifted from Mullabagh to Satyashankar's wall. This decision aims to alleviate the concerns of local residents who were facing issues due to the project's construction.

The shift in the tunnel's endpoint is expected to reduce traffic congestion and minimize disturbance to the residents. Additionally, the construction debris will be transported through a covered conveyor belt to minimize dust and noise pollution.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who instructed the MMRDA to implement the changes. The meeting was attended by local MP Naresh Mhaske, MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherji, and Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, among others.

The residents of Mullabagh had been protesting against the project, citing increased dust pollution and traffic congestion due to the movement of around 300-500 dumpers daily. The shift in the tunnel's endpoint and the use of covered conveyor belts for debris transportation are expected to address these concerns.

The Deputy Chief Minister has also instructed the MMRDA to appoint a nodal officer to oversee the project's progress and ensure that the work is completed in a timely manner.