Thane: BJP Reinforces Organisational Structure Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections With New Leadership Appointments

FPJ

In the background of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its district executive to strengthen the organizational network in Thane district. In this, 30 percent old and 70 percent new faces have been given a chance. This Executive Committee consists of four general secretaries, the vice president, the secretary, the morcha president, a cell coordinator and executive members. Vir Singh Parchha has been retained as the president of the scheduled caste morcha. Meanwhile, the leadership of mahila morcha, yuva morcha, OBC morcha, scheduled tribe morcha, minority morcha and nomadic convenor has been changed.

Appointment letters distributed to newly appointed officer bearers

As the Loksabha elections are nearing, the BJP has started a strong march in Thane district along with the state. At the same time, the BJP has recently appointed Sanjay Vaghule as Thane District president. In the presence of BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, MLA Niranjan Dawkhare, State General Secretary Madhavi Naik, Divisional Organization Minister Hemant Mhatre, District President Sanjay Vaghule, Ex-Corporator Sandeep Lele, appointment letters have been distributed to the newly appointed office bearers.

District General Secretary Manohar Sugadare, Sachin Dadu Patil, Vilas Sathe, Dr. Sameera Bharti, Jayendra Koli as Vice President, Dr. Rajesh Madhvi, Vikram Bhoir, Rajesh Gade, Sagar Bhade, Ramesh Ambre, Mahesh Kadam, Vidya Shinde, Varsha Vasant Patil, Shruti Mahajan, Harsharaj Narang, Chitnispadi Gaurav Singh, Rajesh Sawant, Santosh Salunkhe, Vijay Bhoir, Kishore Gunijan, Ramkisan Jaiswar, Tripti Joshi-Patil, Shrutika Koli-Morekar, Madhuri Metange, Sudesh Kharkar has been appointed as treasurer. Former corporator Mrinal Pendse held the post of president of Thane Mahila Morcha. But former corporator Sneha Ankush Patil has been appointed in her place. Sarang Medhekar was the president of Yuva Morcha in the past committee. Suraj Dalvi has been appointed in his place. Vir Singh Parchha has been retained as the president of the scheduled caste morcha. Sachin Kedari was the president of the OBC morcha in the past. Suresh Patil has been appointed in his place, Natasha Nishant as president of the scheduled tribal morcha, and Sharif Shaikh as president of the minority morcha.

45 people have been appointed as executive members

Legal Convenor Adv. Makarand Abhyankar, Pragya Convenor Nikhilesh Soman, Industry Convenor Shishil Jog, Trade Convenor Mitesh Shah, Teacher Convenor Sambhaji Shelke, Fishermen Convenor Amrish Thanekar, Spiritual Convenor Ashwini Patwardhan, Senior Worker Convenor Anil Bhade, Nomadism Convenor Gajanan Andhale, Economic Affairs Convenor CA Vinod Tikmani, Madhusudan Desai as Labour Coordinator, Self-Help Convenor Adv. Alkesh Kadam, Anand Bankar as Disability Coordinator, Dr. Aparna Tajne as Medical Convenor. Aparna Tajne, Social Media Convenor Alok Oak, Slum Convenor Krishna Bhujbal, Cultural Convenor Devraj Salvi, Ayushman Bharat Convener Kailas Mhatre, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Convener Rajesh Jadhav, Friends of BJP Convener Dattatreya Ghadge, South Indian Convener Sukumar Shetty, North Indian Convener Rajkumar Yadav, Gujarati Convenor Rakesh Katira, Transport Convenor Vasant Karad, Rajasthani Convenor Mahendra Jain, Jain Convenor Rakesh Jain, Sports Convenor Rajendra Munankar and Convenor Dr.Heta Haresh Thakkar was appointed. At the same time, 45 people have been appointed as executive members.

