Thane: BJP MLA demands cancellation of Mahesh Aher's appointment as TMC's encroachment department assistant commissioner

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA from Thane Sanjay Kelkar has made allegations that a conspiracy is being hatched to turn Thane city into a Mafia city by handing over the encroachment department to the controversial officer Mahesh Aher.

Kelkar has even written a letter to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Dr Vipin Sharma to cancel the appointment of Mahesh Aher as the assistant commissioner of TMC's encroachment department.

Earlier, TMC has made the transfers within deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner level officers. During the transfers, the deputy office superintendent Mahesh Aher was promoted to the post of assistant commissioner of the encroachment department of TMC.

Sanjay Kelkar, BJP MLA from Thane while speaking with Free Press Journal said, "Mahesh Aher has been faced several allegations in the past and he is also marked as a controversial figure in the Thane Municipal Corporation. He has been promoted to the post assistant commissioner in the encroachment department because of the pressure from Shiv-Sena. It seems that Shiv-Sena are trying to cover up all the illegal activities taking place and for their own benefits they are bringing and promoting such officers. It seems that even TMC chief is putting a blind eye on such activities."

Kelkar further alleged that Mahesh Aher has been appointed in a bid to support the illegal constructions taking place in the city.

"There are many educated citizens from Thane who are not appreciating Aher's appointment as an assistant commissioner in the encroachment department," said Kelkar.

Kelkar also threatened a public campaign against illegal constructions in the near future if it's given free hand in the city.

ALSO READ Thane: TMC municipal commissioner carries out inspection in parts of city to review incomplete work

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:13 PM IST