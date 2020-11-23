Thane: BJP activists held after protest over hefty electricity bills, later released

Thane: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) activists and leaders were held by police for agitation during the protest carried over hefty electricity bills levied during lockdown phase.

As the government denied to provide consession over the highly inflated bills issued by MSEDCL (MaharashtraStats Electricity Distribution Company Limited), the protest headed by BJP MLAs and MP was held in front of the electricity office at Thane, on Monday.

"Following the recent announcement by the state Energy minister, Nitin Raut, regarding no concession over hefty electricity bills to the consumers, this protest was held. Firstly high inflated bills were levied to the consumers, amid Pandemic situation affecting the economic situation of the consumers, as many have lost their jobs. However, last week the energy minister has done injustice on them, by denying to provide the concession on inflated bills," said Sanjay Kelkar, MLA from Thane.

"If the government fails to take any proper decisions regarding the concession on inflated electricity bills. We will again hold the strong protest denying his recent decision on the same," added Kelkar, MLA from Thane.

The protest held by BJP activists was carried at MSEDCL office at Wagle estate and other 12 different spots in Thane holding placards and agitating against state government.

The BJP activists, including leaders who agitated at the MSEDCL office were held by personnel from the Shrinagar police station in Thane. However, they were later released by the police.