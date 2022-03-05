Thane: Anti-human trafficking cell arrests 35-year-old woman for running flesh trade business; 2 women rescued

The Anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane crime branch has arrested a 35-year-old woman and have busted a flesh trade racket. The AHTC sleuths have rescued two women who were forced into the flesh trade business.

The AHTC officials received information about some women forced into the flesh trade business and were brought for a deal near Korum mall in Thane.

"On March 4 afternoon the crime branch sleuths laid a trap on the service road near Korum mall in Vartak Nagar. The arrested woman was playing the agent's role and was supplying women into the business. She was sharing pictures with customers through WhatsApp. Also, as per the customer requirement, she used to bring the women to the given spot for the deal," said a police officer.

The police during the investigation found the customers used to have a deal and charged Rs 20,000 for a woman. Keeping the commission the accused women use to pay the victims who are now sent to rehabilitation centres.

The AHTC sleuths have registered a case under the section of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The police during the investigation found the woman had been running the racket for a few months. "We are further investigating to break the syndicate which has been operating on mobile phones," added the police officials.

