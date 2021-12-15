Thane: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) rescues 12-year-old girl from flesh trade, cousin sister arrested

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane crime branch have arrested a 25-year-old woman and rescued a 12-year-old girl who was forced into flesh trading.

The police said both of them were cousins and are based from Nepal. They came to the Mira-Bhayander area, and from there, they were taken to make the deal by traders.

The AHTC often receives information about minors being brought to the Talao pali area in Thane west for flesh trade business.

On December 13, at 3:40 pm, Mahesh Patil, senior police inspector, AHTC, received information about a minor being brought for a deal. Accordingly, Patil along with his team laid a trap near Tavar Naka, Jambi Naka, Thane and arrested the woman involved while the minor girl was rescued. "The girl was being forced into prostitution as she would get a good amount because of her age," said a police officer.

A case has been registered against the cousin sister at Thane Nagar police station under sections of the Indian penal code, relevant sections of the Protection of children from sexual offence act, the juvenile justice (care and protection of children) act, 2015 and the immoral traffic (prevention) act.

The police said the woman is in police custody and an investigation is going on to track when and how she was brought. The minor girl was sent to observation

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:54 PM IST