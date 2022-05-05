Thane: Amid controversy over Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa, Muslims remove loudspeaker from mosque in Kalwa themselves

Since the last few months the political atmosphere in India is disturbed over the issue of loudspeakers and hanuman chalisa. However, the muslims from Kalwa, Mahatma Phule Nagar in Thane have set a new example of peace and harmony for others by removing the loudspeakers of the mosque themselves.

After MNS president Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum of 3rdMay to put down the loudspeakers at the mosque the atmosphere in Maharashtra was tense. The police issued notices to several MNS office-bearers and also some around 8000 police were deployed in Thane district so that there would be no racial rift and law and order situation.

The muslims from Mahatma Phule Nagar in Kalwa came ahead and took initiative to remove the loudspeaker from the mosque in the presence of Manohar Awhad a senior police inspector of Kalwa police station.

Earlier, Senior Police Inspector of Kalwa Manohar Awhad met all the maulanas in Kalwa after the order of the Supreme Court regarding the volume of loudspeakers in the mosque.

The trustee of the Mahatma Phule Nagar mosque later went to Kalwa police station and met the senior police inspector Manohar Awhad and said that they will follow the supreme court order and they themselves will remove the loudspeakers at 11am on 4th May, 2022.

On 4th May, 2022 Malang Gokak, Fayyaz Gokak, Kadar bijipure and Ibrahim Sheikh in the presence of Manohar Awhad removed the three loudspeakers from the mosque.

Fayyaz Gokak Said, " The decision of removing the loudspeakers from the mosque by ourselves was taken in order to maintain peace and harmony in Kalwa. I am happy that our gesture was appreciated by the people from all religions."

Manohar Awhad, Senior Police Inspector of Kalwa said, "The Muslims of Kalwa have really set an example for the people of other parts of the city as well as country. I personally appreciate their gesture and it has been appreciated by all the people of Kalwa."

Meanwhile, MNS activists continue to be arrested in Nashik and the MNS workers from various parts of the cities who were trying to remove the loudspeakers were arrested by the police.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:17 PM IST