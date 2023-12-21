Thane: Alcoholic & Jobless Man Beats Wife, 2 Kids To Death With Cricket Bat

Alcoholic Haryana man in Thane beats wife, 2 kids to death with cricket bat | X

In a gruesome incident that sent shockwaves through Thane, a man from Haryana clubbed his wife and two minor children to death with a cricket bat, while in a state of drunkenness, and is now absconding, police said on Thursday.

Accused is now untraceable, said Thane police

According to the Kasarvadavali police station officials, Amit Dharamveer Bagdi, 29, a jobless man from Khararalipur village in Haryana's Hisar, alleged committed the triple murder of his wife Bhavna, 24, son Ankush, 8 and daughter Khushi, 6, and is now untraceable.

Accused is an alcoholic and a jobless man, revealed Thane police

The police teams which rushed there following a complaint lodged by the landlord have recovered a cricket with which he pounded the mother-children trio to death and their bodies were found in a pool of blood at home. Investigation Officer Shashikant Rokade who is overseeing the probe, said that as per preliminary inquiries, Bagdi was an alcoholic and frustrated as he was jobless and there used to be many brawls at home.

Accused's wife went with her children to be at her brother's house

Fed up of this, his wife Bhavna, along with her kids, had shifted to the home her brother-in-law Vikas Dharamveer Bagdi at his home in Siddhivinayak Nivas, Shendoba Chowk some time back. A couple of days ago, Amit Bagdi had gone to his brother's home to meet his wife and children, had lived with them, and things appeared to be normal.

The victim's brother found all three bodies after returning from work

This morning, his brother left for work at 7 am, but when he returned home around noon, he found the bodies of his sister-in-law and the two kids in the house, their bodies covered in blood, and a bloodied cricket bat lying nearby.

Now, cops has launched a manhunt to nab the accused

Based on a complaint by landlord Jaywant N. Singhe, the Kasarvadavali police has launched a manhunt to nab the fugitive, who is suspected to have fled out of the state. Rokade said that the accused had been living with his family at his brother's home for three days peacefully and the exact motives behind the triple murder are not yet clear.