'3 Thane Ki Force Khada Karungi Yahaan Pe': Woman ACP Threatens Businessman After Police Officer Slaps Him In Kanpur Market; VIDEO

Woman ACP Threatens Businessman After Police Officer Slaps Him In Kanpur Market | Twitter

Kanpur: An incident that came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has shamed the UP Police. In the shocking incident, a police officer slapped a businessman in front of his senior in Kanpur. The police are facing backlash from the business community in the area. The ACP also threatened the shopkeeper or the businessman after he protested against the atrocity faced by him.

The incident was caught

The ACP told the businessman that she would bring in the forces from three police stations. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The businessmen were angry and protested

The businessmen were angry and raised questions over the action of the police officer. They are saying that the police should take legal action if the shopkeeper had done anything wrong, they don't have the right to slap him in full public view. The incident unfolded when the Sisamau Police was taking action against the encroachments in the Sisamau market.

An argument erupted between the police officer and the shopkeeper

As the police were proceeding with their actions agaisnt the illegal encroachments in the market, an argument erupted between the police officer and the shopkeeper. The businessman was recording the video of the actions being taken by the cops in the market to which the police asked him to stop recording. As the businessman objected to the police, the officer slapped him in front of Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shweta Kumari.

The businessman confronted the police officer about his actions

The businessman confronted the police officer about his actions, after which ACP Shweta Kumari threatened the victim of police action against him and also said that she will call the police officers from three station on the spot. There are also reports that the police also heckled the media persons and journalists present on the spot.

The other businessmen in the area surrounded the Sisamau Police Station

The news of the police atrocity against the businessman spread, the other businessmen in the area surrounded the Sisamau Police Station and demanded action against the police officer who slapped the victim and also against ACP Shweta Kumari who supported the actions of the police officer and also threatened the businessman.

The police was talking to the shopkeepers to remove the encroachment

The Police said, "On December 20, during foot patrolling under police station Sisamau, the police was talking to the shopkeepers to remove the encroachment, during this time an altercation took place between the two parties."