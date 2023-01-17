Thane: After letters from Maneka Gandhi Foundation and TMC, housing society brings modified circular on feeding stray dogs

Stray dogs | Representative Image

Thane: The federation of the Eden Woods Co-operative housing societies at Pokharan Road Number 2 in Thane has come up with a modified circular on feeding stray dogs in the society.

Earlier few members of the societies were not in agreement with the idea to feed the stray dogs inside the premises because they feared that the dogs would sometimes attack the kids or even seniors in the society. However, after the letters from the Maneka Gandhi Foundation and also the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) regarding allowing the dogs to feed inside, the society came up with the modification in the circular.

The modified circular which is with the FPJ says that in view of the deliberations that took place at a joint meeting held on January 15 between the Federation's managing committee and office bearers of the various Members-Societies, it has been decided to modify the circular that was issued on December 31, 2022.

The points mentioned in the modified circular are below

1)The modified circular mentions that the decision not to allow feeding stray dogs within the complex taken at the joint meeting held between the Federations Managing Committee and Office Bearers of the various Member Societies on December 30, 2022, has been kept in abeyance in view of objections taken by the TMC and Dy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Thane.

2)The Federation will seek legal opinion in the matter.

3)The federation is also in consultation with the TMC and SPCA to identify feeding points for stray dogs and the details will be conveyed to the member societies.

4)The federation's security is being instructed not to allow outsiders to enter the complex for feeding the dogs.

5) Residents noticing anyone throwing food waste inside the complex will report the incident to the Federation with a photograph.

6) The resident who violates the rule mentioned in point no.5 will be fined Rs.500 for non-compliance with a warning that this action will not be repeated.

The said modified circular is being signed by the chairman and the secretary of Eden Woods Co-operative Housing Societies Ltd.

Earlier one of the members of the society on the condition of anonymity said, " I have been staying in the society for the last 30 years and I fear that the stray dogs will either bite me or also my family members or even kids and senior citizens of the society. We informed the society managing committee to look into the matter and not allow stray dogs to be fed inside the society. It is not that I don't love dogs but even our safety is also a must. The caregivers sometimes threaten us with the name of Maneka Gandhi Foundation and also by telling us about the Supreme Court (SC) orders about feeding stray dogs."

One of the office-bearers from the managing committee on the condition of anonymity said, " The modified resolution is under discussion. We are in consultation with TMC, Maneka Gandhi Foundation and also SPCA (Thane), Dy Registrar of Cooperative Societies and accordingly we will finalise our decision. After 3-4 dog biting incidents inside and nearby societies the resolution was passed earlier to feed the dogs outside the society premises but it was challenged by Maneka Gandhi Foundation and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). We received a letter from them asking that we can't stop the caregivers from feeding the dogs. Two aggressive dogs were picked up on Wednesday, January 17, 2023, by the TMC for vaccination and treatment. The best part would be saving the interest of both the dogs and the people."

The other office-bearers of the managing committee on the condition of anonymity said, " It is a societies matter and we are in discussion with TMC and Maneka Gandhi Foundation and nothing can be revealed as of now.

The TMC letter to the Eden Woods Society is with the FPJ.

