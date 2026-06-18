Thane Administration Holds Key Meeting With Political Parties Ahead Of Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: In preparation for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Thane district administration on Thursday convened a crucial meeting with representatives of recognised political parties to review the roadmap for the revision exercise and ensure coordinated implementation across the district.

The meeting, chaired by District Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Srikrishna Panchal was held at the Committee Hall of the Collectorate in accordance with the Election Commission of India's guidelines issued on May 14, 2026. The discussion focused on administrative preparedness, voter verification, political party participation and the timeline for the comprehensive revision programme.

Among those present were Deputy District Election Officer Vaishali Mane, Tahsildar Pradeep Kudal, and office-bearers and representatives of various recognised political parties.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Panchal reviewed the status of Assembly constituencies in Thane district, the existing electorate, and the polling station-wise structure. He also took stock of the progress of online mapping under the Special Intensive Revision programme across constituencies and examined the percentage of work completed so far.

The Collector further reviewed the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) by political parties and urged all parties to actively participate in the process by ensuring wider deployment of their authorised representatives at polling stations to facilitate smooth implementation of the exercise.

The Election Commission has fixed October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for the revision. The district administration also announced the detailed schedule for the programme.

Training of election personnel, administrative preparations and printing of necessary materials will be carried out between June 20 and June 29, 2026.

From June 30 to July 29, 2026, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct a door-to-door verification drive by visiting every household within their jurisdiction. During the exercise, BLOs will distribute two copies of the Enumeration Form to every registered voter.

One copy will be filled in, signed by the voter or the head of the family and collected by the BLO on the spot, while the second copy will be handed over to the voter as an acknowledgement receipt.

The administration has also set July 29, 2026, as the deadline for completing the rationalisation of polling stations.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5, 2026, following which claims and objections can be submitted between August 5 and September 4, 2026.

The process of issuing notices and disposal of claims and objections will continue from August 5 to October 3, 2026, while the final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026.

Explaining the technical and field-level aspects of the revision exercise, Deputy District Election Officer Vaishali Mane informed the meeting that every household would be covered during the verification campaign and all eligible electors would receive the prescribed Enumeration Form for verification and updation of their details.

She further clarified that voters whose details are unavailable in the previous Special Intensive Revision (2002) records or do not match the Election Commission's central database will receive a formal notice from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for a hearing.

Such voters will be required to furnish documentary proof establishing their citizenship and date of birth, depending on the applicable category.

Individuals born before July 1, 1987, must submit a valid document proving their date and place of birth. Those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, will have to provide proof that either parent was born in India, along with supporting birth documents.

For those born after December 2, 2004, whose parents are not Indian citizens, copies of the parents' valid passport and visa as on the date of the applicant's birth will be required. Persons born outside India must furnish birth registration documents issued by the concerned Indian Mission abroad, while those who acquired Indian citizenship through naturalisation must produce the Government of India's citizenship registration certificate.

Emphasising transparency and accuracy throughout the revision process, the district administration announced that weekly review meetings will be held until the publication of the final electoral rolls. Political parties have been requested to remain actively involved in the exercise by regularly attending review meetings and strengthening the participation of their Booth Level Agents to ensure a free, fair and error-free electoral roll revision.

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