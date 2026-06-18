Bhiwandi Monsoon Alert: Civic Chief Anmol Sagar Reviews Preparedness, Orders Action On Dangerous Buildings And Drains

BNMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar directed civic departments to expedite monsoon preparedness works and strengthen emergency response systems | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 18: With the southwest monsoon setting in, the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has intensified its preparedness to tackle rain-related emergencies.

Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive disaster management review meeting and directed all civic departments to complete pre-monsoon works on priority to minimise the risk of loss of life and property during the rainy season.

Focus on dangerous buildings

Chairing the high-level meeting, Sagar instructed officials to immediately conduct a detailed structural survey of all dilapidated buildings across the city and classify them under the C-1, C-2 and C-3 categories.

Residents occupying C-1 (extremely dangerous) structures are to be shifted to safer locations without delay, while electricity and water connections to such buildings will be disconnected before further legal action is initiated.

The Commissioner also ordered a review of structural audit reports of private schools and marriage halls. Any establishment found violating prescribed safety norms will face strict legal action, he said.

Flood prevention and infrastructure readiness

To prevent urban flooding, the civic administration has been directed to complete the desilting of 86 internal drains covering a total length of 50.269 km, along with cleaning major roadside stormwater drains extending 44.640 km.

Officials have also been asked to ensure that garbage collection vehicles, dumpers and JCB machines remain fully operational throughout the monsoon.

Road repair works through the patchwork method have been prioritised, while all open manholes on roads and drainage networks are to be immediately secured with iron chambers or SFRC (Steel Fibre Reinforced Concrete) covers to eliminate accident risks.

Sagar further instructed departments to expedite all ongoing construction and excavation works and avoid granting permissions for fresh road digging except in unavoidable circumstances.

Pipelines running beneath flyovers are to be inspected regularly, and any blockage must be cleared using pressure pumps to prevent waterlogging on bridges.

Emergency response measures

As part of contingency planning, the civic body has been directed to keep water tankers ready for emergency supply in flood-affected localities. Underground water tanks, wells and borewells at private schools, offices and housing societies are to be disinfected using bleaching powder, while periodic water quality testing will be conducted by sending samples to the laboratory in Thane.

The Commissioner also ordered a survey of hazardous electric poles across the city and directed officials to coordinate closely with Torrent Power to prevent electrocution incidents in flood-prone areas. Tree branches obstructing traffic or coming into contact with overhead power lines are to be pruned immediately before heavy rainfall intensifies.

Strengthening the city's public health preparedness, Sagar instructed all civic health centres to ensure round-the-clock availability of medical officers, essential medicines and vaccines.

To curb the spread of monsoon-related diseases, anti-larval measures, insecticide spraying and fogging drives will be intensified using 30 fogging machines deployed across the city.

Emergency rescue equipment has also been ordered to remain in complete readiness, while the engines of rescue speed boats will undergo regular inspections to ensure swift deployment during flood situations.

The Garden Department and Disaster Management Department have been directed to maintain adequate manpower in three shifts throughout the monsoon season.

Control room activated

For public assistance during emergencies, the BNMC has activated its Disaster Management Control Room. Citizens can seek immediate help by contacting the emergency helpline on 02522-250049 or the toll-free number 1800-233-1102.

The civic body said these contact numbers will be widely publicised through its official website and local newspapers to ensure greater public awareness.

Issuing a stern warning, Commissioner Anmol Sagar made it clear that negligence in monsoon preparedness or disaster management duties will not be tolerated.

Officials and employees failing to comply with the directives or found derelict in their responsibilities will face strict administrative action, he said.

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With heavy rainfall forecast over the coming weeks, the municipal administration has reiterated that every department must remain on high alert to ensure a coordinated and effective response to any emergency situation.

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