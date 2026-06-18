'Our Lokhandwala, Our Responsibility': Civic Sense Drive Targets Cleanliness, Parking & Safety Issues |

​A week-long community initiative aimed at enhancing cleanliness, traffic discipline, and public safety has been launched in the Lokhandwala area, a popular shopping destination, in Andheri West.

​The Lokhandwala Civic Sense Drive, running from June 14 to June 20, seeks to encourage residents to take greater responsibility for maintaining and improving their neighbourhood. Organised under the slogan “Our Lokhandwala. Our Responsibility,” the campaign focuses on driving civic awareness through direct community participation.

​The drive is being coordinated by several local organisations, including the Lions Club SOL India (District 3231 A3) and the Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Foundation of Associations (VSHFA), with active support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

​The initiative centres around three key pillars. The “Keep It Spotless” campaign promotes proper waste disposal and cleaner public spaces, while “Park Smart” aims to tackle chronic traffic congestion and indiscriminate parking in the busy locality. The third component, “Stay Alert,” seeks to strengthen neighbourhood vigilance and raise awareness of local security issues. Geographically, the campaign covers a 1.5 km stretch of road from Lokhandwala Circle to the Celebration Club.

​A team of 'Smart Volunteers' is deployed daily between 5 pm and 8 pm to guide motorists and pedestrians, gently enforcing responsible civic behaviour during peak hours.

​Sayali Kulkarni, the local corporator, highlighted parking as a primary challenge for the area. “Double parking is a major issue here. We are actively raising awareness among citizens with the help of our volunteers, and we are currently testing an official 'pay and park' pilot project. We are optimistic that it will work, especially since local businesses have also been integrated into the plan,” Kulkarni said.

​Raju Manwani, project coordinator and International Director of Lions International, emphasised the commercial pressure on the area. “As a bustling market zone, we face persistent issues with parking and cleanliness. On our first day, nearly 40 volunteers stepped up to help regulate parking, and the feedback from the public has been incredibly appreciative,” Manwani said.

He added that the initiative ultimately aims to foster a deeper sense of community ownership, making Lokhandwala cleaner, safer, and more organised.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/