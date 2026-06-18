From Potential Recipient To Life-Saving Donor: Mumbai Woman's Final Gift Benefits Multiple Patients | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded its 30th deceased organ donation of 2026 after the family of a 66-year-old woman consented to donate her liver following her declaration as brain dead at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central. In addition to the liver, her corneas, skin and bones were also donated, benefiting multiple recipients. The organ and tissue allocation was carried out as per state guidelines.

The woman had been suffering from chronic kidney disease and was on dialysis for the past year. She also had severe cardiac dysfunction, diabetes and uncontrolled hypertension. She was rushed to the hospital after suffering an intracranial bleed and was subsequently declared brain dead. Despite her multiple health complications, doctors found her liver to be healthy and suitable for transplantation.

Dr. Nikhil Bhasin, Consultant Nephrologist and Renal Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospital, said the case demonstrates how organ donation can create hope even in difficult circumstances. “The donor was battling several serious health conditions, yet her liver remained healthy enough for transplantation. What makes this donation remarkable is that despite her own organ-related illnesses, her family chose to donate and help save another person's life,” he said.

Highlighting the emotional significance of the donation, Dr. Gunjan Chanchlani, Director of Critical Care Medicine, said the woman herself was a potential transplant recipient because of her end-stage kidney disease. “She could have benefited from a kidney transplant, but after she was declared brain dead, her family readily agreed to donate. The person who could have been a recipient herself has now become a donor. The family felt that whatever could be donated should be donated,” he said.

Hospital officials said the family's decision transformed a moment of profound loss into an opportunity to save and improve the lives of others, reinforcing the importance of organ and tissue donation awareness across society.

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